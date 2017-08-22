Mathis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a fractured right hand.

Mathis exited Monday's game in the sixth inning, and while it was initially diagnosed as a contusion, further testing revealed the veteran backstop is actually dealing with a fracture. The Diamondbacks want to wait until he visits a specialist before speculating on a recovery time, but he very well may be done for the season. More should be known following his visit with the specialist. In the meantime, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann will continue to split time behind the dish.