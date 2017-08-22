Play

Mathis suffered a right hand contusion and left Monday's game against the Mets in the sixth inning, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Although it sounds like Mathis avoided the worst, due to the Diamondbacks' immediate need for a backup catcher, he may still wind up taking a trip to the disabled list. Expect an update before Tuesday night's game.

