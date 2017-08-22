Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Leaves with bruised hand
Mathis suffered a right hand contusion and left Monday's game against the Mets in the sixth inning, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Although it sounds like Mathis avoided the worst, due to the Diamondbacks' immediate need for a backup catcher, he may still wind up taking a trip to the disabled list. Expect an update before Tuesday night's game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Extends hitting streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Ties season high with three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Singles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Steals first base since 2012•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Strikes out in both at-bats Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....