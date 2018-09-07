Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Friday's lineup
Mathis is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.
Mathis sits after starting four of the last six games. He's hit just .235 over his last 12 games, though that qualifies as a hot streak for a playing who has a career .199 batting average. Alex Avila gets the start behind the plate.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Out again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Playing time increasing•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Plates run in start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...