Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Friday's lineup
Mathis is out of the starting nine versus Seattle on Friday.
Mathis will remain on the bench for the second straight day as Alex Avila sets up behind the plate for the series opener. Since the All-Star break, Mathis is hitting .256/.289/.326 with three doubles and eight RBI.
