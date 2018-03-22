Mathis (back) took part in baseball activities Wednesday and could return to game action against the Indians on Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

Mathis has been battling some back tightness for the past week but appears to be on the verge of getting back on the field. The catcher said that he was getting better following Wednesday's drills and that remaining out of the lineup has "just been precautionary stuff," which should ease any concerns regarding his availability for the start of the regular season.