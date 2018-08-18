Mathis went 1-for-5 with an RBI in a 9-4 win over the Padres on Friday.

Though he typically works as the personal catcher for Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin, Mathis received a rare turn behind the plate with Robbie Ray on the mound. The pairing didn't prove effective, as Ray failed to escape the fifth inning while giving up three earned runs and throwing only 59 of 107 pitches for strikes. Mathis at least contributed to Arizona's offensive cause with a run-scoring single in the second inning, giving him 17 RBI on the campaign. That represents Mathis' highest total in the category since 2013.