Mathis (back) went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Mathis missed nearly two weeks with back tightness but was able to suit up for Saturday's spring training contest. The 34-year-old is 4-for-14 (.214) at the plate this spring and will likely open the season as a reserve catcher for the Diamondbacks.