Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Returns from injury Saturday
Mathis (back) went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
Mathis missed nearly two weeks with back tightness but was able to suit up for Saturday's spring training contest. The 34-year-old is 4-for-14 (.214) at the plate this spring and will likely open the season as a reserve catcher for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Gets in swings Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Participates in baseball activities Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Joining launch-angle revolution•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starting Monday night•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...