Mathis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs Friday in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 victory over the Athletics.

Mathis scored for the first time since April 30, though it's worth noting that Friday marked only his seventh start over that stretch. While he'll continue to regularly serve as the batterymate for Zack Greinke, Mathis won't be guaranteed many starts when the other four members of the rotation are on the hill and ranks as the clear No. 3 catcher behind Alex Avila and John Ryan Murphy.