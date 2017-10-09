Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starting Monday night
Mathis is starting at catcher and hitting eighth for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday.
Mathis has played in two games this postseason, over which he's gone 2-for-7 with a home run and two RBI. He'll look to continue his solid showing Monday against a Dodgers squad that's starting Yu Darvish on the hill.
