Mathis is starting at catcher and hitting eighth for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday.

Mathis has played in two games this postseason, over which he's gone 2-for-7 with a home run and two RBI. He'll look to continue his solid showing Monday against a Dodgers squad that's starting Yu Darvish on the hill.

