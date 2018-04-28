Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starts for third time in five games
Mathis went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Nationals on Friday.
Mathis has been behind the plate for three of the Diamondbacks' last five games, but that has been a result of his defensive acumen rather than anything he has done with the bat. The 35-year-old is sitting on a .185/.313/.222 line (60 wRC+) for the campaign, which is somehow better than the 50 wRC+ he has posted in 2,508 career plate appearances. Even if Mathis continues to eat into Alex Avila's playing time at catcher, it's difficult to justify rostering the veteran in almost any format.
