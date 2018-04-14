Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Strikes out three times Friday
Mathis went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.
As the personal catcher for Zack Greinke, Mathis will be included in the lineup any time the Arizona ace is on the mound, but the backstop otherwise looks to be behind Alex Avila and John Ryan Murphy in the pecking order behind the plate. Avila has struggled to a .095/.269/.095 line this season, but his strong career marks against right-handed pitching and ability to control the run game keeps his playing time stable, while Murphy (three extra-base hits in 15 plate appearances) has flashed some power upside. Mathis, meanwhile, remains an elite receiver but has been an easy out this season, as has been the case throughout his career. He's struck out in nine of his 18 plate appearances through six games.
