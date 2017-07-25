Mathis went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.

The three hits matched Mathis' season high, which he had previously established Opening Day. Though valued almost exclusively for his pitch framing and game-calling skills, Mathis has had a surprising impact on the offensive end of late, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 starts dating back to June 22.

