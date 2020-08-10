Beasley's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Beasley has stretched out as a starter but will be available out of the bullpen Monday and could be set to make his big-league debut. The 24-year-old, who came over in a trade from the Angels over the offseason, recorded a 4.49 ERA in 122.1 innings across the two highest levels of the minors last season, striking out 21.3 percent of opposing batters. Madison Bumgarner (back) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.