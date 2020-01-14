Beasley was traded from the Angels to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Matt Andriese, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Beasley reached Triple-A Salt Lake for the first time last season, struggling to a 7.90 ERA in three starts. He spent the bulk of the year at Double-A Mobile, posting a 4.06 ERA and a 21.5 percent strikeout rate in 22 starts and one relief appearance.