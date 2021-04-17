Beasley was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Beasley was sent down by the Diamondback in mid-March and will now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Nick Heath, who was acquired from the Royals in a corresponding move. Beasley made 26 appearances (25 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019 and posted a 4.49 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 122.1 innings.
