Beasley (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The 25-year-old missed the last weeks of the 2020 campaign with a shoulder strain and won't make the Opening Day roster. Beasley made his way to Triple-A late in 2019 and posted a 7.90 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Shifts to 45-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Shut down with shoulder strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Joins summer camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Angels' Jeremy Beasley: Advances to Triple-A•