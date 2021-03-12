Beasley (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

The 25-year-old missed the last weeks of the 2020 campaign with a shoulder strain and won't make the Opening Day roster. Beasley made his way to Triple-A late in 2019 and posted a 7.90 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings.

