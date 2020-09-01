site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-jeremy-beasley-shifts-to-45-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Shifts to 45-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
4:54 pm ET 1 min read
The
Diamondbacks transferred Beasley (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Monday.
Arizona also moved Merrill Kelly (shoulder) to the 45-day IL, effectively spelling an end to both pitchers' seasons. Beasley made one relief appearance out of the Diamondbacks bullpen before being shut down with a strained right shoulder.
More News
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read