The Diamondbacks placed Beasley on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beasley hasn't appeared out of the Arizona bullpen since making his MLB debut Tuesday in Colorado, where he retired one of the three hitters he faced before exiting. According to Piecoro, the right-hander showed lower-than-normal velocity in that outing, which was likely caused by the shoulder injury. Arizona recalled Joel Payamps to take Beasley's spot in the bullpen.