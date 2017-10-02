Hazelbaker went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Royals.

Hazelbaker didn't enter the game until the bottom of the fourth inning as Arizona started to remove regulars from the lineup, but still made a massive impact. He drove the first pitch he saw into the seats for a three-run homer in the top of the fifth and added an RBI single in the ninth. Despite this performance, Hazelbaker remains buried deep down Arizona's outfield depth chart heading into the postseason.