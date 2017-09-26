Play

Hazelbaker went 2-for-4 with a triple Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-2 loss to the Giants.

With the Diamondbacks clinching a playoff berth over the weekend, manager Torey Lovullo elected to reward most of the team's regulars with a day out of the lineup. As a result, Hazelbaker checked into right field for J.D. Martinez in what his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 9. It's likely that Lovullo will rest some of the everyday players a couple more times in the final week of the regular season, so Hazelbaker may be in line for another start or two.

