Familia allowed one run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Familia's fastball lived in the 94-96 mph range, and he got a pair of outs around a solo home run by Micky Moniak on a 2-0 heater that caught too much of the plate, per Jack Magruder of MLB.com. The Diamondbacks are re-working a bullpen that had a 4.58 ERA and 55-percent save conversion rate in 2022. Part of the changes were adding Familia and Miguel Castro, a pair of power arms that Arizona lacked. The 33-year-old Familia is a non-roster invitee after pitching to a 6.09 ERA over 44.1 innings for Boston and Philadelphia in 2022.