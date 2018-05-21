Duran tossed five scoreless frames Sunday for Low-A Kane County in its 3-2 loss to Peoria. He gave up one hit and one walk and struck out four.

Duran's full-season debut was delayed until May 4 while the Diamondbacks deliberately kept him on ice at extended spring training, likely in an effort to limit his innings load. The 20-year-old has thus far impressed in his four outings in the Midwest League, delivering a 3.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP while striking out 18 over 18 innings. The 6-foot-5 righty is one of the higher-upside arms in the lower rungs of the Arizona farm system but is probably at least two years away from getting a look in the majors, even if he continues to perform at a high level.