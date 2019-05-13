Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back in big leagues
Sherfy was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Sherfy spent a day on the big-league roster earlier in the year but did not make an appearance. He owns an excellent 1.32 ERA with a 21:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings for Triple-A Reno this season.
