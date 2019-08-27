Sherfy (upper body) returned to action with Triple-A Reno on Monday, throwing a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts against Sacramento.

After a brief rehab stint in the Arizona League, Sherfy was cleared to return to the Diamondbacks' top minor-league affiliate. He was sharp in his first appearance for the Aces since July 14, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches (eight strikes). The right-hander has battled control issues this year and he's lost a couple ticks off his fastball over the past two seasons, but Sherfy should be up in September and get to make his case for a more permanent spot with the big club in 2020.