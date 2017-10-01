Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Bullpen session on tap Monday
Sherfy (triceps) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
He played catch and felt good afterward Sunday. Sherfy figures to be on the roster Wednesday for the Wild Card Game against the Rockies if he's able to make it through Monday's session without incident.
