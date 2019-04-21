Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Sherfy was optioned in March after his velocity was down in camp, but he seems to be fine through 5.1 innings of work at the Triple-A level, striking out 36.0 percent of opposing hitters en route to a 3.38 ERA. He has an excellent 1.00 ERA in 27 career big-league innings and could quickly move into a high-leverage role if he keeps up that level of performance. Taylor Clarke was optioned in a corresponding move.

