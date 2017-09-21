Sherfy picked up his second big-league win in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres. He worked around two hits and struck out a batter to turn in a scoreless sixth inning.

After dominating as the closer for Triple-A Reno earlier this season, Sherfy has continued to dazzle during his brief time with the Diamondbacks. In nine appearances spanning nine innings, Sherfy has yet to let in a run and has posted a 0.56 WHIP. It's a small sample, but it hasn't dissuaded manager Torey Lovullo from immediately carving out a significant role in the bullpen for Sherfy, who already has a save on his ledger.