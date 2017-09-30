Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Dealing with triceps tightness
Sherfy is day-to-day with triceps tightness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With just two games left in the regular season, it's possible we've seen the last of the electric rookie reliever in 2017. He has not allowed a run and has a 0.66 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 10.2 innings in the majors. While Archie Bradley will likely enter 2018 as the preferred Diamondbacks reliever for fantasy purposes, Sherfy is a name to keep in mind for saves down the road.
