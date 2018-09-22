Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Delivers scoreless appearance
Sherfy retired one of the two hitters he faced to close out the seventh inning of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.
Sherfy entered the contest with two outs and runners on the corners, then proceeded to walk Garrett Hampson to load the bases. He got out of the jam by inducing a Gerardo Parra flyout to end the threat, but the Rockies had already plated four runs earlier in the contest to break open a tie game. Though most of Sherfy's opportunities have come in lower-leverage spots since his Sept. 1 callup, he's done well when called upon, allowing two runs over 7.2 innings while striking out nine.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Joins big-league club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Brought right back to Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Rejoins big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned back down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...