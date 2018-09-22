Sherfy retired one of the two hitters he faced to close out the seventh inning of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.

Sherfy entered the contest with two outs and runners on the corners, then proceeded to walk Garrett Hampson to load the bases. He got out of the jam by inducing a Gerardo Parra flyout to end the threat, but the Rockies had already plated four runs earlier in the contest to break open a tie game. Though most of Sherfy's opportunities have come in lower-leverage spots since his Sept. 1 callup, he's done well when called upon, allowing two runs over 7.2 innings while striking out nine.