Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Feels good after bullpen
Sherfy (triceps) said he felt great after Monday's bullpen session, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Sherfy faced four hitters and tossed around 30 pitches Monday, reporting no issues afterwards. He's set to play catch Tuesday, and if all goes well, it sounds like he should have a good chance of making the roster for Wednesday's wild-card game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: MRI comes back clean•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Bullpen session on tap Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Dealing with triceps tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Credited with win in relief Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...