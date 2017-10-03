Play

Sherfy (triceps) said he felt great after Monday's bullpen session, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Sherfy faced four hitters and tossed around 30 pitches Monday, reporting no issues afterwards. He's set to play catch Tuesday, and if all goes well, it sounds like he should have a good chance of making the roster for Wednesday's wild-card game.

