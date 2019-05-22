Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

Wednesday's starter Merrill Kelly was unable to complete the second inning at San Diego, so Sherfy was brought in to cover 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He gave up one run on five hits and one walk. It's the first run the 27-year-old has allowed this season across 8.1 innings. Sherfy actually owns a 1.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over the last three seasons for the Diamondbacks, yet he has pitched only 35.1 innings.

