Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Sherfy's lone appearance during his latest stint with the Diamondbacks came as a mop-up man in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Giants, with the right-hander covering two innings and giving up one run on two hits and two walks. The Diamondbacks recalled Silvino Bracho from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the bullpen a fresh arm.

