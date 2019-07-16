Sherfy (upper body) was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday.

Sherfy blew a save Sunday for Triple-A Reno, giving up the tying run in the ninth inning, and the injury designation could provide an explanation as to why. The right-hander carries an ERA of 11.12 with a 2.82 WHIP during July, so it's safe to say he's likely been dealing with some sort of injury for some time. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but a recovery timeline should be established if the club releases more details in the future.

