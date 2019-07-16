Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Heads to 7-day injured list
Sherfy (upper body) was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday.
Sherfy blew a save Sunday for Triple-A Reno, giving up the tying run in the ninth inning, and the injury designation could provide an explanation as to why. The right-hander carries an ERA of 11.12 with a 2.82 WHIP during July, so it's safe to say he's likely been dealing with some sort of injury for some time. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but a recovery timeline should be established if the club releases more details in the future.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Heads back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Called up by Diamondbacks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...