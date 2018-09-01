Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The right-hander has stood tall in both Triple-A (1.60 ERA, 15 saves, 11.6 K/9 for the Aces) and the majors (2.25 ERA in four outings). Sherfy still has issues with walks, though, and while he holds long-term potential to close games, he'll operate as a middle-innings reliever who could acquire a few holds down the stretch.

