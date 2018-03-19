Sherfy (shoulder) made his Cactus League debut Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Reds, ceding a run on two hits over two hits and striking out two batters.

The Diamondbacks have been easing Sherfy along slowly this spring after he experienced shoulder fatigue earlier in camp, and his rustiness was apparent in his first outing. One of the two hits Sherfy allowed was a home run on a pitch that was poorly placed, though manager Torey Lovullo noted he was generally impressed with the way the right-hander attacked the zone, according to Owens Perkins of MLB.com. Sherfy is expected to make his next appearance Tuesday as he looks to solidify his bid for an Opening Day bullpen spot, but the extensive time he has missed this spring could relegate the 26-year-old to the disabled list for a brief spell to begin the campaign.