An MRI on Sherfy's triceps came back negative and he hopes to be ready for Wednesday's wild-card game against the Rockies, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Sherfy took a cortisone shot to help with his inflamed triceps, though his status for Wednesday remains up in the air. He was expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, so it's possible the Diamondbacks are waiting to see how he responds Tuesday before determining his status for the Wednesday's playoff bout.

