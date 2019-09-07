Sherfy earned a two-out save, his first of the season, striking out both batters without allowing a walk or hit.

With Archie Bradley unavailable because he had pitched in three of the last four days, Arizona turned to Andrew Chafin to start the ninth and Sherfy was called upon after two Reds reached base. Sherfy has a 0.77 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings this season.