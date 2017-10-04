Sherfy (triceps) will be available out of the bullpen during Wednesday's wild-card game against the Rockies, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports.com reports.

Sherfy felt good following Monday's bullpen session, and he will be one of the 10 pitchers that manager Torey Lovullo selected for Wednesday's tilt. During the 2017 season, Sherfy has appeared in 11 games, recording a 0.00 ERA and 0.66 WHIP while sporting a 9:2 K:BB ratio in 10.2 innings.