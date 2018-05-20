Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned back down
Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Sherfy continues to pitch well as the closer for Reno -- he has a 2.25 ERA, 18:7 K:BB and seven saves in 11 appearances with the Triple-A affiliate this season. However, the Diamondbacks have been reluctant to give him an extended opportunity in the big leagues for whatever reason.
