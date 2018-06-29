Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned to minors
Sherfy was sent back down to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Sherfy only spent a few days with the Diamondbacks during his latest trip with the team. He will continue to provide added depth for the bullpen throughout the course of the year, though he's only appeared in three major-league games and holds little fantasy value. In a corresponding move, Christian Walker was called up from Reno.
