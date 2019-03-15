Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned to Triple-A
Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Sherfy has only thrown 27 career big-league innings, but his excellent 1.00 ERA in those innings seemed to give him a shot to make the Opening Day roster. He'll have to await his next opportunity at Reno but doesn't have much to prove in the minors after recording a 1.60 ERA in 45 innings at the Triple-A level last season.
