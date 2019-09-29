Sherfy (1-0) allowed only a solo home run while striking out two in one inning, earning the win versus the Padres on Saturday.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer took Sherfy deep in the seventh inning, but the Diamondbacks responded with a five-run rally to help the 27-year-old reliever get his first win of the year. Sherfy has posted a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 18.1 innings this season.