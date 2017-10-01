Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Plays catch Sunday
Sherfy (triceps) was able to play catch Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Sherfy is currently listed as day-to-day as he's dealing with some tightness in his triceps. The young reliever will have two additional days to rest prior to Wednesday's Wild Card game, so the hope is that he'll be available out of the bullpen when that time comes. We'll simply have to wait and see how his injury progresses over the next couple of days.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Dealing with triceps tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Credited with win in relief Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Logs first big-league save•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...