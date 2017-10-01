Sherfy (triceps) was able to play catch Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Sherfy is currently listed as day-to-day as he's dealing with some tightness in his triceps. The young reliever will have two additional days to rest prior to Wednesday's Wild Card game, so the hope is that he'll be available out of the bullpen when that time comes. We'll simply have to wait and see how his injury progresses over the next couple of days.