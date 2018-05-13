Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Recalled from Reno
Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Sherfy tossed 10.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Diamondbacks earlier this season but spent the last several weeks in Triple-A, where he currently sports a 2.25 ERA. Troy Scribner was optioned back to Reno in the corresponding move.
