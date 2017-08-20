Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Recalled from Triple-A
Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Sherfy is not the typical relief pitching prospect, as he has a shot to develop into a big-league closer in the not-so-distant future. He posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 saves and a 58:10 K:BB in 46 innings this season in the Pacific Coast League. Fernando Rodney should hold the closer's role for the foreseeable future, but Sherfy is now one of the top names to consider if Rodney shows signs of relinquishing the job.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...