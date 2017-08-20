Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Sherfy is not the typical relief pitching prospect, as he has a shot to develop into a big-league closer in the not-so-distant future. He posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 saves and a 58:10 K:BB in 46 innings this season in the Pacific Coast League. Fernando Rodney should hold the closer's role for the foreseeable future, but Sherfy is now one of the top names to consider if Rodney shows signs of relinquishing the job.