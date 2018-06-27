Sherfy was recalled from Triple-A Reno ahead of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Sherfy took the bullpen spot of Braden Shipley, who was optioned to Reno in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sherfy has yet to allow an earned run in 12.2 career big-league innings and has racked up 42 saves at Reno over parts of the past three seasons, but he'll need to continue performing well in middle relief first before cracking Arizona's setup ranks.

