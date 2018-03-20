Sherfy (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

This move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the 26-year-old tallied 10.1 scoreless innings in the big leagues last season and was expected to lock down a premier bullpen role this season. However, Sherfy has been sidelined by a shoulder injury this spring, and after a rough initial appearance Sunday, the Diamondbacks decided to send him to the minors to work out the kinks. Sherfy projects as one of the top arms in Arizona at some point this season, but he'll start the season in Reno nonetheless.