Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent back to minors
Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks are looking to keep their bullpen fresh, so they'll swap out Sherfy for Jake Barrett. Sherfy collected a win and registered three strikeouts in two scoreless innings before being sent back to the minors. He'll be back with the big club when rosters expand in September, and he could slide into a high-leverage role shortly after his promotion if he continues to pitch well.
