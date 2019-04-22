Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent back to Triple-A
Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Sherfy lasted just a single day on the big-league roster and did not get into a game. His track record (a 1.00 ERA in 27 major-league innings) suggests he could help the Diamondbacks, but he'll have to keep waiting for his chance. Blake Swihart was added to the major-league roster in a corresponding move.
