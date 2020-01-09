Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent off 40-man roster
Sherfy was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Sherfy saw his biggest major-league workload in 2019 by pitching 18.1 innings, but he failed to accomplish much with a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. The right-hander has found success in the majors and at the Triple-A level in the past, but it's unclear whether he'll be claimed by another squad after struggling in 2019. Sherfy's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for newly-acquired Hector Rondon.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Picks up first win Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Notches first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Returns to Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back with Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Heads to 7-day injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...