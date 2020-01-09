Play

Sherfy was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Sherfy saw his biggest major-league workload in 2019 by pitching 18.1 innings, but he failed to accomplish much with a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. The right-hander has found success in the majors and at the Triple-A level in the past, but it's unclear whether he'll be claimed by another squad after struggling in 2019. Sherfy's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for newly-acquired Hector Rondon.

